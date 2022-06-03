Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 111,939 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.85% of East West Bancorp worth $95,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,296 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,343,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,144,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.