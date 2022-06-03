Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 177,288 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.98% of Kennametal worth $89,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 59.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 14.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert bought 36,698 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMT opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

