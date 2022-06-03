Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $92,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 90.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after buying an additional 308,896 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 766,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,427,000 after buying an additional 124,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 570,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after buying an additional 286,004 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.54.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,344 shares of company stock worth $14,315,810. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $133.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

