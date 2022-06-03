Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 706,610 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 137.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $94,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

