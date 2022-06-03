Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,305,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755,416 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.38% of Change Healthcare worth $92,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHNG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.85 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

