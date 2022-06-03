Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 364,704 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of ING Groep worth $91,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 29.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,647.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ING Groep from €10.50 ($11.29) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.59) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.66) to €12.80 ($13.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.74. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

