ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 3,694 Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

