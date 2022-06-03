ETF Managers Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,202 SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,502,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

SABS stock opened at 1.95 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of 1.61 and a 52 week high of 12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.04.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

