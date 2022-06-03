Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 98,886 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,886 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $47,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

