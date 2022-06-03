Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $48,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,448,000 after purchasing an additional 103,851 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

