ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WE. Piper Sandler began coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WeWork stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. WeWork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 30,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

