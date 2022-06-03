Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $96.12 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233,662 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 191,645 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Huntington Bancshares worth $96,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 70.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,766,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

HBAN stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,617 shares of company stock valued at $786,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

