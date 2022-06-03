PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Holdings Reduced by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,204 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in PaySign were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PaySign by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 1,418.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 15.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

Shares of PAYS opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.93.

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). PaySign had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of PaySign to $2.80 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barrington Research raised PaySign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

PaySign Company Profile (Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.