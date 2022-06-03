Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,249,635 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,492,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,249,635 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Kinder Morgan worth $102,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,176 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,243 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.