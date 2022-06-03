Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,790 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Concentrix worth $51,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CNXC opened at $160.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.44 per share, with a total value of $100,063.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,619.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

