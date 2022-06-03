Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,378 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.51% of Viasat worth $49,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $39.23 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

