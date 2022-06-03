Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 353,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Nucor worth $101,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its position in Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Nucor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.36.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.21. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

