Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,119,590 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,119,590 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 20.59% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $101,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 92,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 35,591 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $42.84.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

