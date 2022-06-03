Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $101.83 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,828 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Xylem worth $101,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Xylem by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

