Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 205,771 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,203,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,771 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $95,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $70.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

