Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 58,350 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of SVB Financial Group worth $100,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $491.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.10. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $419.60 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,340 shares of company stock worth $677,647 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $722.73.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

