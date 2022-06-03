Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,743 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Spectrum Brands worth $50,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,978,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,363,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 90.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 270,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,264.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:SPB opened at $86.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.48. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.02%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.
About Spectrum Brands (Get Rating)
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.