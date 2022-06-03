ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 720.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ATOS stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Atossa Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.