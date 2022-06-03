ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $52.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

MEOH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $58.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

