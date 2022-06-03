Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,323 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Semtech worth $49,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Semtech by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 9.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 17.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 12.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after buying an additional 146,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

