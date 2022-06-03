Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $102.43 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $102,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $398.23 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.33 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.22. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus cut their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.20.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

