Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 10,762 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of W.W. Grainger worth $99,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 511.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $498.68 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.44.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.