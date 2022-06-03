The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,453,316 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $97,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,308,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,482,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,690 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,343,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,449,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

