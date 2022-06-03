Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $48,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 202,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 160,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

