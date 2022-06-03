Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $48.39 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of WEX worth $48,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

WEX stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $208.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.67.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.