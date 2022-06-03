Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,676,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,461 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $100,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 93,277.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 123,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,154,000 after buying an additional 66,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,732,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,285,000 after acquiring an additional 101,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

