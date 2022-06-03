Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,134 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of EastGroup Properties worth $95,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.90.

NYSE:EGP opened at $166.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.84. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.22 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

