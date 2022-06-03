PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,572 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of PPL worth $51,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in PPL by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 83,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PPL by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,603,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 128,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PPL by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

