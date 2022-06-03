Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $49.79 Million Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Papa John’s International worth $49,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $138,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $568,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

PZZA opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -165.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

