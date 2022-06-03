Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $103,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI opened at $42.53 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $12,163,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $29,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,598,471 shares of company stock valued at $94,032,733. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

