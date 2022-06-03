ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Angi by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Angi by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Angi by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $14.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

