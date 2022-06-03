ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New Investment in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at 6.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 8.67 and its 200-day moving average is 13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 5.28 and a 12-month high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

