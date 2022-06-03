Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,658,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $101,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,375,000 after purchasing an additional 312,784 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

