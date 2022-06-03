Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $99.68 Million Investment in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,811,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of ThredUp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ThredUp by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 331,291 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDUP. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

