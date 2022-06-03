ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,683 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Radian Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Radian Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 794,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,962 shares of company stock valued at $467,079. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

