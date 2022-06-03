Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 542,143 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,399 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Wintrust Financial worth $49,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $89.76 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTFC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.