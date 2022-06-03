Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Integra LifeSciences worth $99,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 960,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $64,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IART. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,518 shares of company stock worth $10,129,401. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

