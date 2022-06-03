Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,106 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Lumen Technologies worth $47,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

