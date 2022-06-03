ETF Managers Group LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) by 419.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.12% of Akerna worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

KERN stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akerna Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.52). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akerna Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

