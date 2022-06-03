PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $51,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

