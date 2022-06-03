Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Nordson worth $49,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nordson by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $222.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.88 and a 200 day moving average of $233.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

