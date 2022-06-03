Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 640,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 161,869 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $50,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,482 shares of company stock valued at $544,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.