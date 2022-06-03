Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,633,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,600 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PG&E worth $56,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PG&E by 302.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PG&E by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of PG&E by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

