Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $55.49 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Targa Resources worth $55,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.42.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $76.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -241.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

