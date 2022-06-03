Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2,043.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,975,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,979,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,245,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,165,000 after purchasing an additional 522,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,436,000 after purchasing an additional 178,552 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,155,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 993,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,868,000 after acquiring an additional 240,106 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

